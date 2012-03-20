CLSA cuts its rating on LED equipment maker Veeco (VECO -6.8%) to Sell, citing increased...

Mar. 20, 2012 12:02 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXF, WOLFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
CLSA cuts its rating on LED equipment maker Veeco (VECO -6.8%) to Sell, citing increased downside risk once investors realize an order recovery is not just around the corner. The firm sees a V-shaped recovery as “highly unlikely” given the magnitude of sector over-investment in 2009-2011 and capital intensity compression expected in 2012. Also: AIXG -4.9%, CREE -3.9%.
