The SEC requested information from Priceline (PCLN +1.8%) on its activities in Iran, Syria,...

Mar. 21, 2012 2:50 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
The SEC requested information from Priceline (PCLN +1.8%) on its activities in Iran, Syria, Sudan, and Cuba, according to a filing with the agency. A company response states that it wasn't aware of any Cuban business, while activity with residents of Iran, Syria and Sudan is limited and doesn't violate U.S. law or regulations.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.