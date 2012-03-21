The SEC requested information from Priceline (PCLN +1.8%) on its activities in Iran, Syria,...
Mar. 21, 2012
The SEC requested information from Priceline (PCLN +1.8%) on its activities in Iran, Syria, Sudan, and Cuba, according to a filing with the agency. A company response states that it wasn't aware of any Cuban business, while activity with residents of Iran, Syria and Sudan is limited and doesn't violate U.S. law or regulations.