Health Care REIT agrees to sale of entrance fee portfolio
Dec. 01, 2014 4:32 PM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- The sale of seven entrance fee communities and one rental community for $435M equates to a 5.6% cash yield on sale and is expected to generate a gain of about $95M.
- The sale is in addition to HCN's most recent disposition guidance of $625M, and is expected to close before year-end. After the deal, Health Care REIT will own just one entrance fee community.
- Source: Press release