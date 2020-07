After making the company’s biggest deal ever in the summer, Priceline (PCLN) Chief Executive Darren Huston says he is still willing to consider additional takeovers.

Apart from the $2.6B OpenTable acquisition, the company has been mostly expanding through travel websites, like booking.com and Kayak.com.

"We’re not a serial acquirer," cautioned Huston saying Priceline will be selective in any deals it pursues. "We have six brands at the table. We can’t have 15 brands."