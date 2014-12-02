Macau November gaming market share report

  • SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) took the market share lead back in Macau during November.
  • The casino operator held 22.6% of gaming revenue in the gambling mecca to just edge Sands China (NYSE:LVS) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) which were also both over the 20% share mark.
  • Rounding out the top six was Melco Crown (MPEL) at 13.4%, MGM China (NYSE:MGM) at 11%, and Wynn Macau (NASDAQ:WYNN) at 9%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.