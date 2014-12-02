Macau November gaming market share report
Dec. 02, 2014
- SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF) took the market share lead back in Macau during November.
- The casino operator held 22.6% of gaming revenue in the gambling mecca to just edge Sands China (NYSE:LVS) and Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) which were also both over the 20% share mark.
- Rounding out the top six was Melco Crown (MPEL) at 13.4%, MGM China (NYSE:MGM) at 11%, and Wynn Macau (NASDAQ:WYNN) at 9%.