FBR downgrades Priceline, cites growth concerns
Dec. 02, 2014 10:06 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Though Priceline (PCLN -0.9%) remains well-positioned competitively, it "appears to be entering the latter stages of its growth cycle, and that can be a tough transition for investors to work with," writes FBR's Jake Fuller, downgrading to Market Perform.
- Priceline is a month removed from selling off due to the light Q4 guidance provided with its Q3 EPS beat. The online travel giant, known for guiding conservatively, has forecast bookings growth will slow to 8%-15% in Q4 from 28% in Q3.