Orange higher on CS upgrade; Jazztel deal facing scrutiny
Dec. 04, 2014 10:36 AM ETOrange S.A. (ORAN)ORAN, BTBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
- Citing greater optimism about the carrier's French mobile and wireline ops, Credit Suisse has upgraded Orange (ORAN +1.9%) to Neutral, and hiked its target by €5 to €16 ($19.84). Shares are higher in spite of a selloff in European equities.
- Meanwhile, Reuters reports EU regulators are "likely to expand their scrutiny" of Orange's planned $4.2B acquisition of Spanish broadband provider Jazztel, thereby pressuring the companies to make concessions. The Jazztel deal came on the heels of mobile rival Vodafone's purchase of Spanish cable giant ONO,
- Also: Reuters quotes CEO Stephane Richard as suggesting BT will decide "a few days before Christmas" whether to bid for Orange and Deutsche Telekom's EE JV, or for Telefonica's O2. "BT has its own calendar."