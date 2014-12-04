Intercontinental Exchange joins swap futures battle
Dec. 04, 2014 12:57 PM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)ICE, CME, DBOEYBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- ICE today announces an agreement with Eris Exchange to list futures and options based on the Eris Methodology, a product design for building swap futures in a capital-efficient manner.
- The first product launch (set for 2015 H1) under the agreement will be CDS futures based on the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade and High Yield indices.
- Source: Press Release
- The move pits ICE against CME Group and Deutsche Boerse (OTCPK:DBOEY) for market share as new rules on derivatives and bank capital reshape the swaps market.