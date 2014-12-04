Silicon Image forms new subsidiary; Qualcomm buys 7% stake

Dec. 04, 2014 5:23 PM ETSilicon Image, Inc. (SIMG)SIMG, QCOMBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
  • Silicon Image (NASDAQ:SIMG) has formed Qterics, a subsidiary containing its UpdateLogic device management services business (acquired in May) along with related software and IP assets.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) had paid $7M for a 7% stake in Qterics, and will partner with SIMG to "explore opportunities to collaborate on promoting the AllJoyn open-source software framework and developing new Internet of Everything (IoE) services."
  • UpdateLogic's core service (NetReady) is focused on managing home devices such as TVs, set-tops, tablets, and gaming consoles. However, its offerings can also be applied to managing a variety of outdoor and business devices.
  • SIMG: "As the Internet of Everything grows, the task of providing device management services to these connected devices in a secure manner becomes exponentially more difficult. Qterics solves these challenges in a very elegant way."
  • SIMG +3% AH.
