Rio Tinto-Glencore a "poor strategic match," CEO Walsh says
Dec. 05, 2014 3:45 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)RIO, GLCNF, GLNCYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Bernstein analysts found some positives to take away from yesterday’s investor presentation from Rio Tinto's (RIO -1.5%) Sam Walsh, including the CEO's insistence that a potential mega-merger with Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) would prove "a poor strategic match" and that Rio was not planning any major acquisition to protect itself from a potential takeover.
- Walsh reiterated a number of times that the miner would materially increase shareholder returns, "leaving little doubt about Rio Tinto’s intention"; the analysts also say Rio's balance sheet could surprise on the upside, with a one-time gain potentially boosting free cash flow without borrowing.
- One reason Rio may be undervalued: Rio’s stake in the Pilbara arguably is the best mining business in the world, but the market does not yet agree with only a 5x EV/Ebitda multiple on the stock.