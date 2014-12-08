BHP's spin-off to be called South32

Dec. 08, 2014 3:51 AM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)BHPBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) will call the planned spin-off of its aluminium, nickel, silver and coal divisions South32 - based on the thirty-second parallel south line of latitude which links its two regional centers in Australia and South Africa.
  • Documentation of the demerger will likely be released in March 2015, with a shareholder vote taking place in May.
  • BHP's new $16B entity will have a primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange, with additional listings in London and Johannesburg.
