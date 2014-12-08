Prospect Capital suspends ATM stock issuance program as dividend is cut
Dec. 08, 2014 Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)
- In light of the current stock price (Friday's close of $8.99 is well south of Sept. 30 book value of $10.47), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) won't be issuing any stock for the indefinite future.
- Updating on the portfolio, Prospect says its asset concentration in the energy industry is 5.1%. The company non-accrual rate of 0.03% as of September 30 is 29 basis points lower than at the start of the year.
- Commenting on the big dividend cut, CEO John Barry: "We have elected in the past year to take on less risk and focus on higher earnings quality by increasing our percentage of first lien loans and accepting lower interest rates in this yield compressed environment ... We have not chased higher yields that we believe do not compensate for risk."

