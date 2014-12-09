ChannelAdvisor: Holiday comps +21% at Amazon and +15% at eBay

Dec. 09, 2014 8:06 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZN, EBAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • ChannelAdvisor reports holiday-to-date same-store sales are up 20.7% at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
  • The holiday comp at eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is +14.7% through December 8.
  • The peak for year-over-year sales gains this holiday season came in the third week of November on a new trend of retailers pulling forward some of their best deal which were reserved for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the past.
  • Amazon is down 1.1% premarket, while eBay is unchanged in light early trading.
