Outlook lifted for Bank of Ireland
Dec. 09, 2014
- Affirming Bank of Ireland's (IRE -2.4%) BB+/B counterparty credit ratings, S&P lifts its outlook two notches - from negative to positive, "Reflect(ing) our view of decreasing economic risks for Irish banks." Nevertheless, the stock is lower on the session alongside a sizable selloff for all of Europe.
- "We believe that banking system credit losses resulting from Ireland's continued correction of economic imbalances accumulated before the crisis are declining and will pose less of a risk to sector profitability over the next two to three years than we had previously anticipated."
- S&P last week upgraded Ireland's credit rating.