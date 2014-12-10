Kinder Morgan COO Kean to become next CEO, timetable not set

Dec. 10, 2014 2:22 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)KMIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Kinder Morgan (KMI -3.1%) founder Richard Kinder plans to turn over day-to-day management to current COO Steven Kean, Kinder's no. 2 man said at today's Wells Fargo industry conference.
  • The board still must approve the transition, and no timeline has been set; founding partner Kinder will continue as executive chairman.
  • Kinder has promised shareholders of the newly combined company a payout of $2/share in 2015, a 16% increase, and Kean said today that KMI can meet that promise even if oil averages $65/bbl next year.
