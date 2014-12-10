Canada dives into correction territory

Dec. 10, 2014 4:16 PM ETFXC, EWC, CNDA-OLD, EWCS, FCAN, QCANBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Another 2.5% decline today brings the S&P/TSE Composite into correction territory - off 12% from the 2014 highs and now barely in the green for the year.
  • The loonie (FXC -0.4%) gave up more ground to the dollar, and now buys just $0.87 - the lowest in 66 months.
  • "I think it's basically a sell-Canada mentality," says an analyst. "Whatever the rate of growth that was forecast, says two months ago, is going to be revised down."
  • EWC -2.65%
  • ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, FCAN, QCAN
