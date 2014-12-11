China increases bank lending target
- Increasing its lending target for 2014, China has told banks to issue more loans by the end of the year to lift flagging economic growth.
- The People's Bank of China will now permit banks to lend more than 75% of their deposits and allow banks to lend a record 10T yuan ($1.6T) for all of 2014, up from a previous target of 9.5T yuan, Reuters reports.
- The move comes just one day after Chinese inflation slipped to a five-year low and follows last month's surprise cut in interest rates.
