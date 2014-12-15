Talisman Energy confirms deal talks with Repsol, +17% premarket
Dec. 15, 2014 9:03 AM ET
- Talisman Energy (NYSE:TLM) +17.2% premarket after confirming it is engaged in discussions with Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY, OTCQX:REPYF) about a potential transaction, and has been approached by other parties.
- TLM closed 16% higher on Friday as details of Reposl's interest leaked out; senior execs reportedly traveled to Calgary to discuss a deal that could be completed before Christmas.