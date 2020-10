Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF -0.5% ) and Cnooc (CEO +0.3% ) say they have started production at their Liuhua 34-2 gas field in the South China Sea, the second field to be brought online at the Liwan gas project this year.

The field is producing 30M cf/day of gas from one well, with the companies anticipating peak production of 45M cf/day by 2015

Gas from the Liwan 3-1 and Liuhua 34-2 fields are being processed at an onshore gas terminal at Gaolan and sold to mainland China.