Priceline tries to end European probes, offers to let rivals undercut
Dec. 15, 2014 6:13 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNG, EXPEBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Priceline's (PCLN) huge Booking.com unit has proposed giving hotel partners more leeway to offer cheaper prices on rival sites (something often prohibited by its current deals), in order to end probes from French, Italian, and Swedish antitrust regulators who have been working with the EC.
- The proposal would still require hotel owners signing price parity agreements not to undercut Booking.com on their own sites, but would allow them to do so on rival sites such as Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) Hotels.com.
- International bookings accounted for 88% of Priceline's Q3 bookings; European purchases made via Booking.com undoubtedly accounted for a big chunk of the total.
- Priceline fell 2.3% in regular trading, and Expedia fell 0.2%. The Nasdaq was down 1%.