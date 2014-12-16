Priceline slides after Goldman pulls Conviction Buy rating

Dec. 16, 2014 9:50 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Believing forex headwinds (especially a weak euro) will offset share gains, Goldman's Heath Terry has pulled Priceline (PCLN -1.7%) from its Conviction Buy list, and slightly cut his 2014-2016 EPS estimates.
  • However, Terry maintains a Buy rating, arguing Priceline will continue outgrowing the broader online travel market as mobile usage and the adoption of metasearch platforms (e.g. TripAdvisor, Kayak, Trivago) drives share consolidation and yields margin growth.
  • FBR downgraded Priceline two weeks ago. Following a 9% YTD drop, shares go for 17x 2015E EPS.
  • Yesterday: Priceline makes offer to end European probes
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.