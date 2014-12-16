Priceline slides after Goldman pulls Conviction Buy rating
Dec. 16, 2014 9:50 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Believing forex headwinds (especially a weak euro) will offset share gains, Goldman's Heath Terry has pulled Priceline (PCLN -1.7%) from its Conviction Buy list, and slightly cut his 2014-2016 EPS estimates.
- However, Terry maintains a Buy rating, arguing Priceline will continue outgrowing the broader online travel market as mobile usage and the adoption of metasearch platforms (e.g. TripAdvisor, Kayak, Trivago) drives share consolidation and yields margin growth.
- FBR downgraded Priceline two weeks ago. Following a 9% YTD drop, shares go for 17x 2015E EPS.
- Yesterday: Priceline makes offer to end European probes