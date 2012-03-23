B. Riley starts coverage of the LED lighting sector, tagging Veeco (VECO +3.2%), Aixtron (AIXG...

Mar. 23, 2012 3:11 PM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)VECO, AIXXF, WOLF, RBCNBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
B. Riley starts coverage of the LED lighting sector, tagging Veeco (VECO +3.2%), Aixtron (AIXG +3.4%) and Cree (CREE +2.1%) with Buy ratings and Rubicon (RBCN +4.4%) at Neutral. Orders at VECO and AIXG could snap back in H2 2012 "driven by improving general lighting demand"; CREE should rise as "general lighting demand [is] expected to drive the LED cyclical recovery."
