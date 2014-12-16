Walter Investment gains after passing grade from regulator
Dec. 16, 2014 10:13 AM ETDitech Holding Corporation (DHCP)DHCPBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Walter Investment (WAC +2%) is an outlier to the upside among the specialty servicers after its Green Tree Servicing unit passed all metrics by the Office of Mortgage Settlement Oversight, including two metrics covered by corrective action plans.
