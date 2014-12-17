Priceline shakes up European management
Dec. 17, 2014 4:00 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gillian Tans, the COO of Priceline's (PCLN +2.8%) giant Booking.com unit (based out of Amsterdam), has been promoted to president and "will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations." In addition, David Vismans, who has been serving as Booking.com's front-end product director, is now the travel site's chief product officer.
- Darren Huston remains Booking.com's CEO, but he'll now have an "increased focus on talent development and driving long-term growth across Booking.com and The Group."
- Meanwhile, Priceline has named Ian Brown, until now the COO of U.K.-based Rentalcars.com, the unit's CEO. He replaces Rentalcars.com co-founder Greg Willis, who will now act as executive chairman.
- The shakeup comes six weeks after Priceline offered soft Q4 guidance that had much to do with slowing European bookings growth (caused in part by a weak euro).
- Priceline followed equity markets higher today. Shares sold off yesterday thanks to a Goldman downgrade and broader Internet stock selloff.