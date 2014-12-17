Priceline shakes up European management

Dec. 17, 2014 4:00 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gillian Tans, the COO of Priceline's (PCLN +2.8%) giant Booking.com unit (based out of Amsterdam), has been promoted to president and "will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations." In addition, David Vismans, who has been serving as Booking.com's front-end product director, is now the travel site's chief product officer.
  • Darren Huston remains Booking.com's CEO, but he'll now have an "increased focus on talent development and driving long-term growth across Booking.com and The Group."
  • Meanwhile, Priceline has named Ian Brown, until now the COO of U.K.-based Rentalcars.com, the unit's CEO. He replaces Rentalcars.com co-founder Greg Willis, who will now act as executive chairman.
  • The shakeup comes six weeks after Priceline offered soft Q4 guidance that had much to do with slowing European bookings growth (caused in part by a weak euro).
  • Priceline followed equity markets higher today. Shares sold off yesterday thanks to a Goldman downgrade and broader Internet stock selloff.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.