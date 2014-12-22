Ocwen's tumble drags down servicing peers

  • Nationstar Mortgage (NSM -2%) and Walter Investment (WAC -4.2%) managed to eke out gains early, but now have been unable to resist the shellacking in Ocwen Financial (-22%) in wake of that company's settlement with the NY Department of Financial Services.
  • We don't want to get too breathless, but the settlement more or less makes Ocwen state-run, and one wonders if regulators will be sated or if more is in store for Nationstar and Walter.
  • Previously: Ocwen tumbles as Erbey exits (Dec. 22, 2014)
  • Previously: More Erbey resignations in wake of Ocwen settlement (Dec. 22, 2014)
  • Altisource Portfolio Solutions (-18.4%), Home Loan Servicing (-5.4%), Altisource Asset Management (-20%), Altisource Resdiential (-5.6%)
