Ocwen's tumble drags down servicing peers
Dec. 22, 2014 10:52 AM ET
- Nationstar Mortgage (NSM -2%) and Walter Investment (WAC -4.2%) managed to eke out gains early, but now have been unable to resist the shellacking in Ocwen Financial (-22%) in wake of that company's settlement with the NY Department of Financial Services.
- We don't want to get too breathless, but the settlement more or less makes Ocwen state-run, and one wonders if regulators will be sated or if more is in store for Nationstar and Walter.
- Altisource Portfolio Solutions (-18.4%), Home Loan Servicing (-5.4%), Altisource Asset Management (-20%), Altisource Resdiential (-5.6%)