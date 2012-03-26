Canaccord reiterates its bearish view on the LED equipment sector, chopping its rating on...

Mar. 26, 2012 10:28 AM ETAIXTRON SE (AIXXF)AIXXF, VECOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Canaccord reiterates its bearish view on the LED equipment sector, chopping its rating on Aixtron (AIXG +1.7%) to Sell from Hold and repeating a Sell on Veeco (VECO +0.1%). The firm says recent strength in the sector reflects “restocking and double ordering,” and that “expectations are not aligned with fundamentals - again," differing from recent upbeat outlooks (I, II).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.