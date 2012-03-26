Canaccord reiterates its bearish view on the LED equipment sector, chopping its rating on...
Mar. 26, 2012 10:28 AM ETAIXTRON SE (AIXXF)AIXXF, VECOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Canaccord reiterates its bearish view on the LED equipment sector, chopping its rating on Aixtron (AIXG +1.7%) to Sell from Hold and repeating a Sell on Veeco (VECO +0.1%). The firm says recent strength in the sector reflects “restocking and double ordering,” and that “expectations are not aligned with fundamentals - again," differing from recent upbeat outlooks (I, II).