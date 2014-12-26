McDonald's Japan puts all sizes of fries back on the menu

Dec. 26, 2014 6:59 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
  • Starting in January, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) customers in Japan will be able to order french fries in all sizes again, after the fast-food chain limited sales to small servings because of import delays.
  • Fry rationing and a meat supplier scandal has given McDonald's Japan a tough year.
  • The company in October forecast its first annual loss in 11 years, and reported that sales at outlets opened at least a year fell 12% in November, down for the 10th month in a row.
