Dec. 26, 2014
  • Taiwanese solar industry sources tell Digitimes leading Chinese solar module vendors "have plans to set up overseas production lines to avoid US antitrust taxation."
  • Believing a large gap exists between U.S. solar demand and what U.S. and European module makers can supply - trade group SEIA forecasts U.S. installations will rise from 6.5GW in 2014 to 8.5GW in 2015 and nearly 12GW in 2016 - some Chinese firms reportedly "plan to set up overseas module and cell production lines with an estimated total annual capacity of 2GWp."
  • The report comes after the DOC made final decisions to impose new tariffs on Chinese module makers, and thereby close a loophole that allowed the companies to avoid 2012 tariffs (still in place) by using non-Chinese cells. The ITC is expected to rule on the DOC's move by Jan. 20.
  • Chinese module vendors: TSL, YGE, SOL, JKS, HSOL, JASO
