Just as Expedia (EXPE) boosts its Euro presence, Piper's Michael Olson suggests online travel sites are facing slowing growth on the continent. Olson's checks indicate revenue per available room (revPAR) for online travel sites is flat Y/Y for European markets, and their Euro web traffic has slowed in Q1. He also notes Priceline's (PCLN) Booking.com has seen its unique visitor growth fall to 40% in Q1 from 61% in Q4.