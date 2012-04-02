An alliance between Samsung, Fujitsu, NEC, Panasonic, and NTT DoCoMo (DCM) to develop 4G LTE baseband chips has been cancelled barely 6 months after being announced, reportedly over a failure to agree on JV terms. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which is believed to control over 40% of the baseband market, must be pleased, though given how many similar efforts have fallen flat, it may have never been too worried to begin with.
