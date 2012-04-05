IBM bolstered its top position in the $19.4B middleware market in 2011, says Gartner: the 12.4%...

IBM bolstered its top position in the $19.4B middleware market in 2011, says Gartner: the 12.4% growth seen by IBM's middleware business outpaced the 9.9% growth seen by the overall market, and resulted in its share increasing to 32.1%. IBM has been investing heavily in its WebSphere middleware line, as demand picks up for solutions that enable business apps to exchange info in real-time. Other key market players include TIBX, PRGS, and ORCL.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.