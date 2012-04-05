IBM bolstered its top position in the $19.4B middleware market in 2011, says Gartner: the 12.4%...
Apr. 05, 2012 1:46 PM ETInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM)IBM, TIBX, PRGS, ORCLBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor
IBM bolstered its top position in the $19.4B middleware market in 2011, says Gartner: the 12.4% growth seen by IBM's middleware business outpaced the 9.9% growth seen by the overall market, and resulted in its share increasing to 32.1%. IBM has been investing heavily in its WebSphere middleware line, as demand picks up for solutions that enable business apps to exchange info in real-time. Other key market players include TIBX, PRGS, and ORCL.