Larry Page continues his PR efforts (previously) by posting a long missive that defends the huge...

Apr. 05, 2012 4:13 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
Larry Page continues his PR efforts (previously) by posting a long missive that defends the huge changes made to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) search results and privacy policy by arguing it's done in the name of creating "a simpler, more intuitive experience" across multiple services/devices, and making search results more human. He also suggests Google's moves are the result of a "long-term focus" and a "disregard for the impossible." Critics (I, II) might not be moved.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.