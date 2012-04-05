Larry Page continues his PR efforts (previously) by posting a long missive that defends the huge...
Apr. 05, 2012 4:13 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
Larry Page continues his PR efforts (previously) by posting a long missive that defends the huge changes made to Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) search results and privacy policy by arguing it's done in the name of creating "a simpler, more intuitive experience" across multiple services/devices, and making search results more human. He also suggests Google's moves are the result of a "long-term focus" and a "disregard for the impossible." Critics (I, II) might not be moved.