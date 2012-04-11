Benchmark takes up its price target on Priceline (PCLN) by 21% to $840 to go along with a Buy...
Apr. 11, 2012 8:48 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)BKNGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
Benchmark takes up its price target on Priceline (PCLN) by 21% to $840 to go along with a Buy rating. Analyst Daniel Kurnos sees the firm benefiting from improving market trends and growth in emerging markets as he lifts EPS estimates for FY12 and FY13 to $32.31 and $39.30, respectively. Shares +1.5% premarket.