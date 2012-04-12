More from Jim Chanos: The contrarian fund manager also says he's short Coinstar (CSTR -2.4%) and...

Apr. 12, 2012 9:32 AM ETOuterwall Inc. (OUTR)OUTR, DELL-OLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor5 Comments
More from Jim Chanos: The contrarian fund manager also says he's short Coinstar (CSTR -2.4%) and Dell (DELL-OLD -0.2%) on account of technology trends. Chanos expects the adoption of streaming video to gradually eat into Coinstar's DVD rental sales, and he predicts tablet proliferation will do a number on Dell's PC business.  (video)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.