More from Jim Chanos: The contrarian fund manager also says he's short Coinstar (CSTR -2.4%) and...
Apr. 12, 2012 9:32 AM ETOuterwall Inc. (OUTR)OUTR, DELL-OLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor5 Comments
More from Jim Chanos: The contrarian fund manager also says he's short Coinstar (CSTR -2.4%) and Dell (DELL-OLD -0.2%) on account of technology trends. Chanos expects the adoption of streaming video to gradually eat into Coinstar's DVD rental sales, and he predicts tablet proliferation will do a number on Dell's PC business. (video)