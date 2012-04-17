NRG Energy (NRG +5.4%), whose shares have been beaten down in recent months, is upgraded to Buy...
Apr. 17, 2012 12:37 PM ETNRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)NRGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
NRG Energy (NRG +5.4%), whose shares have been beaten down in recent months, is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank. which sees value in the stock even at a $4 long-term gas price. The firm also raises Genon Energy (GEN +3%) to Hold from Sell, believing shares will be driven largely by RPM results in the near term rather than its challenging fundamental outlook.