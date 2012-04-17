Food processors such as Kellogg (NYSE:K) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) should benefit from...
Apr. 17, 2012 3:57 PM ETKellogg Company (K)K, GISBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
Food processors such as Kellogg (NYSE:K) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) should benefit from cheaper grain prices this year as retail prices continue to rise, analysts say. Flattening prices for grains, particularly wheat, should boost margins as companies look to grow profits rather than pass on savings to consumers. Wholesale prices are poised to climb 3% in 2012, the Food Institute says.