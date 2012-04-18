Cree's (CREE -5.9%) FQ3 miss and soft FQ4 guidance is unsurprisingly bringing down other LED...
Apr. 18, 2012
Cree's (CREE -5.9%) FQ3 miss and soft FQ4 guidance is unsurprisingly bringing down other LED industry firms. RBCN -3.3%. LEDS -1.8%. AIXG -2.6%. ThinkEquity has responded to the news by downgrading Cree to Hold. Staying bullish is Oppenheimer, which thinks sales disruptions caused by the Rund acquisition are causing short-term problems. Needham and Jefferies expect Cree's margins to expand as business recovers. (transcript)