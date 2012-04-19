Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) sees a favorable development in South Korea, where criminal...
Apr. 19, 2012
Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) sees a favorable development in South Korea, where criminal judgements have been ordered by authorities against two individuals for falsely advertising a cooling device that isn't approved for fat reduction. Currently, Zeltiq is the only company with government approval to sell a fat-reducing cooling device in the nation.