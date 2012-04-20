The first smartphone featuring an Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Medfield Atom processor will go on sale on...
Apr. 20, 2012 1:44 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)INTC, ARMHBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor14 Comments
The first smartphone featuring an Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Medfield Atom processor will go on sale on Monday, and will be made by India's Lava. Called the Xolo X900, the Android device will feature a 1.6GHz. Atom Z2460 chip, which has fared well in benchmarks. Other Medfield-based phones are on the way, though ARM-based (NASDAQ:ARMH) processors (I, II, III) will maintain a dominant share of the smartphone processor market over the near-term.