Goldman is pounding the table on Blackstone Group (BX -1.4%), calling on investors to take advantage of recent weakness to buy the shares despite reporting weak numbers earlier this week. The firm attributes the selloff to a reduced appetite for private equity, but notes that BX's business is strongly diversified and its credit business is poised for growth.
|About: The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)|By: David Yelle, SA News Editor