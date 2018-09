Longbow Research tips off that The Motorcycle Industry Council is out with data showing that Harley-Davidson's (HOG +2.2% ) retail sales shot up 26% during Q1, well-above the 17% the Street was expecting. The sales growth total marks Harley's best quarter since Q3 2003. Shares of HOG hit a 52-week high off of trading stirred up in part by the rosy report.