Apr. 20, 2012 6:02 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor1 Comment
Larry Page is at it again. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) is axing several more products as part of its efforts to narrow its product focus. Among the abandoned products are certain APIs, the Linux version of Picasa, the mobile web version of Google Talk, and (in a sign of the times) Google Sync support for BlackBerry devices. The cuts comes on top of ones announced in November and September.