Health Care REIT beats, affirms guidance

Aug. 04, 2015 7:59 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
  • Q2 normalized FFO of $383.7M or $1.09 per share vs. $316.4M and $1.06 one year ago. Normalized FAD of $332M or $0.95 per share vs. $281M and $0.94 one year ago. Normalized FAD payout ratio of 87% up 200 basis points.
  • Same store cash NOI growth of 3.2%. Seniors housing operating same store cash NOI growth of 3.3%, with 5.2% growth in the U.S. offset by occupancy rates in the U.K. impacted by severe flu season.
  • 2015 full year normalized FFO guidance is reaffirmed at $4.25-$4.35 per share, up 3-5% Y/Y; FAD guidance of $3.83-$3.93 is a 5-7% increase.
  • Earnings call at 10 ET
  • Previously: Health Care REIT beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)
  • HCN flat premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.