Health Care REIT beats, affirms guidance
Aug. 04, 2015 7:59 AM ETWelltower Inc. (WELL)WELLBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Q2 normalized FFO of $383.7M or $1.09 per share vs. $316.4M and $1.06 one year ago. Normalized FAD of $332M or $0.95 per share vs. $281M and $0.94 one year ago. Normalized FAD payout ratio of 87% up 200 basis points.
- Same store cash NOI growth of 3.2%. Seniors housing operating same store cash NOI growth of 3.3%, with 5.2% growth in the U.S. offset by occupancy rates in the U.K. impacted by severe flu season.
- 2015 full year normalized FFO guidance is reaffirmed at $4.25-$4.35 per share, up 3-5% Y/Y; FAD guidance of $3.83-$3.93 is a 5-7% increase.
- Earnings call at 10 ET
- HCN flat premarket