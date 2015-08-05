Priceline pops after bookings growth surprises

Aug. 05, 2015
  • Priceline (PCLN) reports total bookings rose 11% to $14.96B (+26% in constant currency).
  • Gross profit rose at the same rate as bookings, up 11% to $2.093B.
  • U.S. bookings +0.7% to $1.86B
  • International bookings +12% to $13.092B
  • Guidance: Total gross bookings growth of -1% to +6% expected. EPS of $22.95-$24.45 forecast vs. $23.32 consensus.
  • PCNL +8.26% premarket to $1390.00.
