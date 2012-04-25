NBG's Brian Sozzi thinks Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) headaches in Mexico just compound the challenges...
Apr. 25, 2012 8:31 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
NBG's Brian Sozzi thinks Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) headaches in Mexico just compound the challenges it has seen executing an international growth plan with market share being lost in Brazil and China. He says that the international business has not lived up to expectations or provided the company the anticipated diversification from a mature U.S. business. Shares +0.4% premarket.