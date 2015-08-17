InterCloud lands $9M-$15M contract; shares +24.3%
Aug. 17, 2015 9:11 AM ETInterCloud Systems, Inc. (ICLD)ICLDBy: Eric Jhonsa, SA News Editor2 Comments
- InterCloud (NASDAQ:ICLD) has won a contract from a major U.S. tier-1 telecom carrier (could be AT&T or Verizon) to "deliver outsourced professional services and support for their wireline and wireless next generation voice, data, and transport infrastructure solutions."
- The contract lasts three years and comes with 2 one-year options. It's expected to be worth at least $9M during its base term, and potentially over $15M. InterCloud calls it the largest contract in its history.
- For reference, InterCloud had Q2 sales of $22.2M. Shares have jumped to $2.30 premarket.