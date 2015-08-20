Just 13 stocks beat Google since IPO

  • Yesterday was the 11th anniversary since Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) initial public offering, and there's no doubt the company has had a remarkable run (Class A shares +1,277%).
  • Although the online advertising giant has given a massive return to investors, there are still 13 stocks that outperformed Google since 8/19/2004:
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN); Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN); Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL); Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG); Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD); Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG); Keurig Green Mountain (NASDAQ:GMCR); Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST); Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX); Priceline (PCLN); Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN); salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM); Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).
