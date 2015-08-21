REITs fail to catch bid
- These income favorites often catch a wave of buying when the major averages sell off and yields fall, but the panicky action today is taking down nearly all equities.
- The iShares DJ U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR -1.7%) and the iShares FTSE NAREIT Mortgage REIT ETF (REM -1.6%), however, are outperforming the S&P 500's 2.7% decline.
- Previously: Just a modest rally for Treasurys as stocks crumble (Aug. 21)
- Leading the mREITs lower is Javelin Mortgage (JMI -5.9%), with SA contributor ColoradoWealthManagementFund noting the company has stopped buying back stock despite its wide discount to book value. The sector as a whole looks like it will continue to have to deal with widening spreads and rising prepayments, and still have a looming rate hike cycle on the horizon.
- Armour Residential (ARR -2%), CYS Investments (CYS -1.8%), Annaly (NLY -1.2%), American Capital Agency (AGNC -1.8%), Arlington Asset (AI -2.4%), Orchid Island (ORC -2.5%), Dynex (DX -2%), Capstead Mortgage (CMO -1.3%).
- Equity REITs: Realty Income (O -0.7%), Vereit (VER -2.3%), Health Care REIT (HCN -1%), HCP (HCP -1.1%), Gramercy Property (GPT -3.1%), Equity Residential (EQY -1.6%), Simon Property (SPG -0.5%), Kimco (KIM -2.1%), Hospitality Properties (HPT -2.8%), Stag Industrial (STAG -1.4%), American Campus (ACC -1.1%), Public Storage (PSA -1%).