Walter Capital Opportunity affiliate Marix Servicing gets approval from Freddie Mac to hold MSRs on a pool of about $3.3B in UPB of residential mortgage loans. The loans are expected to transfer on Sept. 16.

Walter Investment's (WAC) Green Tree Servicing is retained as the sub-servicer.

This deal represents about half of the MSRs associated with the $6.75B in UPB that Marix anticipates acquiring.