Apr. 26, 2012 8:46 AM ETVarian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)VARBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Varian Medical (NYSE:VAR) posted a generally positive FQ2, but shares -5.5% premarket as the medical equipment and software maker lowers annual EPS guidance to $3.76-$3.84, below consensus $3.96, due to costs associated with a new marketing partnership with Siemens, as well as increased legal expenses. Jefferies cuts its target price for VAR to $73 from $75.
